Webb City death being investigated as homicide

Apr. 9—WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City police on Sunday said they are investigating the early morning death of a Joplin woman as a homicide.

In a statement, police said that at 3:22 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Webb City Police Department were called to the 1000 block of West First Street in Webb City in reference to a disturbance.

After arriving, they found a 39-year-old Hispanic female from Joplin unresponsive. Officers began CPR until first responders arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"Due to the apparent manner of death, we are investigating this as a homicide," police said in a statement.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Additional victim information will be released upon notification of next of kin.

Investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control are on scene assisting detectives.

Police also said they believe this was an isolated incident.