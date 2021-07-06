Webb City man arrested in robbery of Joplin convenience store

Jul. 6—A 20-year-old Webb City man turned himself into police Monday afternoon after purportedly robbing a Joplin convenience store earlier in the day armed with a machete.

Joplin police said armed robbery charges are being sought on Joshua V. Ortiz in connection with the 12:44 a.m. robbery of the Gulf Oil Fastrip convenience store at 5501 E. 32nd St.

The suspect entered the business, pointed a machete at the clerk on duty and demanded the contents of the cash register before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Store surveillance video led to identification of the suspect, which in turn led to his surrender later in the day.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.