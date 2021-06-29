Webb City man charged with burglary of auto sales business

Jun. 29—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a Webb City man with burglary in connection with a break-in Friday afternoon at an auto sales business in Joplin.

William B. Vincent, 29, was charged with first-degree burglary in the wake of an incident at Affordable Motor Sports, 702 S. Picher Ave.

Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said an officer on patrol was flagged down shortly after a 3:49 p.m. incident during which the front door of the auto sales business was forced open and its premises ransacked.

The owner reported that one of its vehicles had been damaged through tampering with its ignition and that several dealer tags had been stolen. Davis said Vincent was stopped and arrested nearby and that several dealer tags were discovered in his possession during booking procedures at Joplin City Jail.