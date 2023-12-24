Webb City man charged with kidnapping, armed criminal action

Dec. 24—WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City man is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child and holding her against his will after bringing over gifts.

Zachary John Minck, 37, is charged with armed criminal action and second-degree kidnapping.

According to the police, on Thursday, Dec. 21, Minck went to the apartment of the woman, who said Minck is her ex-boyfriend, and the father of her child.

She said he came to bring, but she told him he could not stay too long, according to the probable cause affidavit, "and when he overstayed his welcome he was asked to leave."

Minck then refused to leave and pulled a knife and held the it toward (the victim) and told her that if she called the police or tried to leave, he would stab and kill her.

The victim told police she believed she was trapped trapped in her home and afraid that if she tried to leave, he would kill her.

According to police, "At one point (Minck) laid down and fell asleep in front of the door to prevent her from leaving. She was eventually able to get out of the home ... and contacted the police."

Minck then fled the scene on foot and was arrested the next day.

In 2018, Minck pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic assault, and was sentenced to one year in county jail, with suspended execution of sentence. He was placed on one-year unsupervised probation, requiring him to complete community service and attend and complete an Ozark Center Drug Assessment.

He has previously pleaded guilty in 2022 to assault and domestic assault charges, and was sentenced to time in county jail both times.