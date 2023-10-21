Webb City man charged with stealing 'fastest car' at dealership

Oct. 20—A man who purportedly walked into a Joplin car dealership Thursday, asked to see the "fastest car" they had and then stole it was later arrested and charged with stealing.

Capt. William Davis said Spenser R. Replogle, 35, of Webb City, is accused of stealing a $58,000 Dodge Charger Scatpack from the Fletcher Dodge dealership at 3111 E. 32nd St. Davis said a Fletcher Dodge employee pointed out the Charger to Replogle when he came into the business and asked to see their fastest car.

The keys happened to be in the car at the time and Replogle got in the car and drove off with it, police said. Police later located the Charger at the old Joplin Regional Airport terminal and took Replogle into custody.

The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged him with stealing a motor vehicle.

