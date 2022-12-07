Webb City man draws Kansas prison term on meth, pursuit convictions

Dec. 7—COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Webb City man has been sentenced to a total of 56 months in prison on Cherokee County convictions of fleeing law enforcement officers on two occasions and possessing methamphetamine.

Larry D. Flowers, 39, pleaded guilty in Cherokee County District Court to two counts of fleeing and attempted eluding of law enforcement and a single count of possession of methamphetamine.

Flowers was given consecutive sentences of 16 months for fleeing and eluding in April and 40 months for fleeing and eluding and possession of meth in August.