Webb City man draws lengthy prison term for sexual exploitation of 2 minors

Feb. 11—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A judge sentenced a Webb City man to 16 years and eight months in prison for sexual exploitation of two children at a hearing Thursday in federal court in Springfield.

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough ordered that Harley W. Schrader, 27, serve the sentence without parole and spend the rest of his life on supervised release after completion of the term. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Schrader pleaded guilty July 20 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, admitting that he solicited pornographic images of an 8-year-old girl and sent her sexually explicit images of himself as well through Facebook Messenger.

He further admitted that he solicited similar images from a 16-year-old victim.

The case came to light in July 2017 when Joplin police received a report that Schrader was sending inappropriate pictures to a child through Facebook Messenger. Investigators found evidence that he also received explicit images of the child in the same manner.

A search warrant was served on his residence in October 2017, and his cellphone was seized and examined. The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release Thursday that Schrader admitted to officers at the time that he had met a 16-year-old girl through the video game Immortal Knight and that she had sent him photographs of herself in the nude.

Evidence of his involvement with her was obtained from his phone by investigators, according to the U.S. attorney's office.