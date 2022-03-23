Webb City man draws prison time in vehicle theft, hijacking cases

Mar. 23—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Webb City man drew prison time this month on convictions for hijacking a woman's SUV in a hospital parking lot and stealing a motorcycle from a Joplin dealership.

John W. Wimberley Jr., 40, entered an Alford plea March 15 in Newton County Circuit Court to a reduced count of stealing a motor vehicle and a separate count of vehicle tampering in a plea agreement. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial.

Wimberley had been facing a more serious count of second-degree robbery in the hospital parking lot hijacking. Circuit Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant concurrent terms of seven years on each conviction.

The judge also ordered that he pay $10,863 in restitution in the hijacking case.

On April 8, 2020, Wimberley jumped in the driver's seat of a woman's SUV in the parking lot of Mercy Hospital Joplin and drove off with it as she was moving items from her vehicle to a granddaughter's vehicle. He knocked her to the ground in the process, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

About a month earlier, he pulled up to the Hideout Harley-Davidson dealership in Joplin in what proved to be a stolen pickup truck and swiped a motorcycle off the lot. Joplin police stopped him and recovered the bike before it had even been reported stolen.