Webb City man faces gun charge

May 12—A 51-year-old man from Webb City arrested Tuesday night in Joplin faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

Police Sgt. Tom Bowin said an officer stopped a vehicle that Port A. Keough was driving near St. Louis Avenue and Seventh Street because the registered owner of the vehicle was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Bowin said Keough proved not to be the registered owner but was taken into custody instead for driving with a revoked license. A handgun discovered in the vehicle led to an additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.