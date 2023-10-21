Webb City man to stand trial on domestic assault charges

Oct. 20—A Webb City man waived a preliminary hearing this week in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on felony domestic assault charges.

Khari J. Lang, 27, waived the hearing Thursday on two counts of second-degree domestic assault and a third count of third-degree assault of a special victim, namely a Joplin City Jail corrections officer. His initial appearance in a trial division of the court was set for Nov. 1.

Lang is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend over a period of two days in July, choking her on the first occasion and dragging her cat's claws across her chest and arms the following day. He then allegedly kicked a female jailer's arm three times resisting placement in a holding cell, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.