Webb City man to stand trial on drug, firearm charges

Sep. 16—A Webb City man waived a preliminary hearing this week in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony drug and weapon charges.

Nicholas E. Carter, 43, waived the hearing Tuesday in court in Carthage and was to stand trial on counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge John Nicholas set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 1.

Carter was arrested Feb. 22 when a police officer stopped a vehicle he purportedly was driving with a revoked license. The officer discovered three bags containing a few grams of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun in his possession.