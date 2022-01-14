Webb City man to stand trial in assault of father

Jan. 14—A rural Webb City man on Thursday was ordered to stand trial on felony assault charges of punching and kicking his 71-year-old father.

Michael C. Walliser, 49, waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of second-degree assault of a special victim and first-degree property damage. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 28.

Jasper County deputies learned of the assault of the father, Michael A. Walliser, when they responded Nov. 16 to a report of a fire at 19717 Lariat Lane and found the victim there with a swollen cheek, cut lip and eyelid, and bruised eye socket.

The father told them that his son had punched and kicked him in the father's home on Lariat Lane before breaking a flat-screen TV, punching a hole in a wall, and breaking the front and back windshields and a side window of his father's vehicle.

The father called for emergency help when he spotted smoke coming from the trailer on the property where his son lived. While fire crews were working the scene, the defendant purportedly forced his way into a neighbor's home and caused additional property damage, according to a probable-cause affidavit.