Webb City man takes plea deal on domestic assault charges

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Mar. 16—A Webb City man pleaded guilty Monday to an amended count of burglary in a plea agreement on felony domestic assault charges.

Ethan H. Rea, 23, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree burglary in a plea deal that would dismiss a related felony count of third-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor counts of kidnapping and violating a court protection order.

The burglary charge had been filed as a first-degree count but was reduced to second degree under terms of the plea deal. The prosecutor's office also agreed to dismiss another domestic assault charge and not to oppose the possibility of a suspended sentence on the burglary conviction.

Judge Dean Dankelson ordered completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set a sentencing hearing for April 19.

Rea was accused of entering his ex-girlfriend's home in Webb City on June 5, 2019, in violation of a protection order. A probable-cause affidavit states that he grabbed her, pushed her and would not let her leave, putting his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.

Rea had been charged in March of the same year with second-degree assault of his girlfriend when he purportedly shoved her to the ground, causing her to hit her head and lose consciousness. That charge, which led to the protection order, would be dismissed under terms of the plea deal.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.

