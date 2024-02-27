Webb City man takes plea offer in statutory rape case

Feb. 27—A man facing charges that he had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl took a plea offer Monday, the day before his jury trial was scheduled to begin.

Christopher H.J. Stites, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree statutory rape in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal dismissing a related count of second-degree statutory sodomy.

His plea deal caps the sentence he might receive at no more than five years. The charge carries a punishment range up to seven years. The agreement also promises that the state will not oppose the possibility of a 120-day sentence of shock incarceration.

Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the deal and set the defendant's sentencing hearing for March 28.

Stites was 22 when had sexual relations with the girl in September 2021, according to a probable-cause affidavit.