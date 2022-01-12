Webb City man waives hearing on alleged thefts of SUV, motorcycle

Jan. 12—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Webb City man waived preliminary hearings this week on charges that he stole a motorcycle from a dealership on Joplin's south side in March 2020 and hijacked a woman's SUV a month later from the parking lot of Mercy Hospital Joplin.

John Wimberley Jr., 40, waived the hearings Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of vehicle tampering and second-degree robbery. Judge Christine Rhoades set a hearing Jan. 18 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.

Wimberley is accused of pulling up to the Hideout Harley-Davidson dealership on Joplin's south side on March 3, 2020, in a pickup truck that later proved to have been stolen and swiping a motorcycle off the lot. Joplin police stopped Wimberley and recovered the bike before it was reported stolen, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

On April 8 of the same year, he purportedly jumped in the driver's seat of a woman's SUV in the parking lot of Mercy Hospital Joplin as she was moving items from her vehicle to a granddaughter's vehicle and drove off with it, knocking her to the ground in the process, according to a second affidavit.