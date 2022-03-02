Webb City man's drug, firearm charges dismissed

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
Mar. 2—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed felony drug and firearm possession charges that a Webb City man was facing.

Charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm filed on Nicholas E. Carter, 43, were dismissed Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court, with the prosecutor's office citing a lack of laboratory test results on a few grams of suspected methamphetamine seized during a traffic stop a year ago in Webb City.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that a loaded handgun also was found in the defendant's possession at the time.

