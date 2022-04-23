Webb City man's robbery charges dismissed

Apr. 23—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed armed robbery charges that a Webb City man was facing.

Ricky D. Cook, 34, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree robbery and a single count of vehicle tampering. But the hearing was scuttled and the charges dismissed when the victims did not show up to testify against him.

Cook was accused of robbing Joel Valenzuela and Megan Harjo at gunpoint Aug. 3 on Sunrise Lane in Jasper County.

A probable-cause affidavit stated that Cook and another man the victims did not recognize robbed them of $2,160, an iPhone, credit cards, jewelry and a car, pulling Harjo out of the car before driving away with it.