Webb City woman facing felony marijuana charge

Dec. 9—Joplin police arrested a Webb City woman on a felony drug charge Monday after allegedly finding two bags containing 411.5 grams of marijuana and a loaded syringe during a search of the vehicle she was driving.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said an officer stopped the vehicle at 12:23 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of South Connecticut Avenue for having expired plates. The driver, Amanda D. Long, 30, was arrested when the officer learned she had an outstanding warrant issued in Newton County for possession of a controlled substance.

A search of a backpack in the vehicle allegedly turned up the syringe containing suspected methamphetamine and the marijuana. Long was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.