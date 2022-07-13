Webb space telescope opens door to discoveries still unimagined

Full-color images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
Joey Roulette
·4 min read

By Joey Roulette

GREENBELT, Md. (Reuters) - The powerful James Webb Space Telescope's inaugural batch of images has opened a new chapter of cosmic exploration, but astronomers say the observatory's most consequential discoveries may well be those they have yet to even imagine.

Distant colliding galaxies, gas-giant exoplanets and dying star systems were the first celestial subjects captured by the multibillion-dollar observatory, putting its wide range of infrared-imaging capabilities on colorful display and proving the telescope works as designed.

Webb's gallery of early photos and spectrographic data, which astronomers likened to the results of mere "target practice" as they readied the telescope for operational science, also previewed several planned areas of inquiry ahead.

The competitively-selected agenda of research includes exploring the evolution of early galaxies, the life cycle of stars, the search for habitable planets orbiting distant suns, and the composition of moons in our own outer solar system.

But the most revolutionary findings by Webb, 100 times more sensitive than its 30-year-old predecessor, the still-operational Hubble Space Telescope, may turn out to be accidental discoveries or answers to questions astronomers have yet to ask.

"Who knows what's coming for JWST. But I'm sure we're going to have a lot of surprises," René Doyon, principal investigator for one of Webb's instruments, the Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph, said Tuesday at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, where the agency unveiled the observatory's first full-color images.

With Webb open for business seven months after its launch in December, astronomers are preparing for "something that's out there that we never guessed would be there at all," said John Mather, a Nobel Prize-winning senior astrophysicist at NASA whose work during the 1990s helped cement cosmology's 'Big Bang' theory.

DARK MATTER, DARK ENERGY

Mather and other scientists pointed to dark matter, an invisible and little-understood but theoretically influential cosmic scaffolding, as an enigma that Webb might unlock during its mission.

Hubble, likewise, opened a whole new field of astrophysics devoted to another mysterious phenomenon, dark energy, as its observations of supernovas led to the unexpected discovery that the universe's expansion is accelerating.

Taken together, dark energy and dark matter are now estimated by scientists to account for 95% of the known universe. All the galaxies, planets, dust, gases and other visible matter in the cosmos compose just 5%.

"Those were huge surprises," Mather said of early dark matter and dark energy discoveries.

Amber Straughn, a deputy project scientist working with Webb, said: "It's hard to imagine what we might learn with this hundred-times-more-powerful instrument that we really don't know yet."

Dark matter already has figured prominently in Webb's very first "deep field" image, a composite photo of a distant galaxy cluster, SMACS 0723, that offers the most detailed glimpse to date of the early universe thanks to a magnifying effect called a gravitational lens.

The sheer combined mass of galaxies and other unseen matter in the foreground of the image warps the surrounding space enough to amplify light coming from more distant galaxies behind them, bringing into view fainter objects farther away, and thus further back in time.

At least one of the tiny specks of light "photo-bombing" the edge of the picture dates back 13.1 billion years, or nearly 95% of the way to the Big Bang, the theoretical cosmic flashpoint that put the universe in motion 13.8 billion years ago.

But because the calculated combined mass of all the visible matter in the foreground is insufficient by itself to produce the faint circular distortion seen in the image, the lensing effect is firm indirect evidence of dark matter's presence.

"It's the most powerful tool that we have, astrophysically, to do this type of lensing experiment," said Jane Rigby, a Webb operations project scientist. "We can't directly detect dark matter, but we see its impact... we can see its effects in action."

"The universe has been out there, we just had to build a telescope to see what was there," she added.

New light was also shed unexpectedly from Webb's first spectrographic analysis of an exoplanet in a distant solar system, in this case a gas giant roughly the size of Jupiter dubbed WASP-96 b.

Measuring the wavelengths from light filtered through the atmosphere of the exoplanet as it orbited its own sun clearly revealed the molecular signature of water vapor in clouds and haze, features scientists were surprised to find.

"There are discoveries in these data," Webb program scientist Eric Smith said. "We're making discoveries and we really haven't even started trying yet."

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Greenbelt, Md.; Additional reporting and editing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

    STORY: Breathtaking images of deep space taken by a telescope orbiting almost one million miles from earth were unveiled by NASA on Tuesday.The first full-color, high-resolution pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope, designed to peer farther than ever before with greater clarity to the dawn of the universe, were hailed by NASA as milestone marking a new era of astronomical exploration.Here's NASA Administrator Bill Nelson:"It's clear that Webb represents the best of NASA. It maintains our ability to propel us forward, for science, for risk-taking, for inspiration."The debut image was a "deep field" photo of a distant galaxy cluster, revealing the most detailed glimpse of the early universe recorded to date.But's not just an array of color. It's a glimpse back in time to the origins of, well, perhaps everything.Here's NASA scientist Jane Rigby:"And so, galaxies like that one right there, this little red guy, what is that? Well, Webb got spectra, to figure out what those galaxies are made of, and this is that one. We're seeing it as it looked 13.1 billion years in the past, less than a billion years after the big bang. And we're seeing the elements of oxygen and hydrogen as well as neon. This is how the oxygen in our bodies was made. In stars, in galaxies, and we're seeing that process get started."Other images included closeups of gas and dust clouds left by stellar explosions that form incubators for new stars, and a cluster of galaxies known as Stephans Quintet.And apart from the imagery, NASA presented Webb's first spectrographic analysis of a Jupiter-sized exoplanet more than 1,100 light years away, which led to this exciting discovery:"What you're seeing is the tell-tale signature, the chemical fingerprint of water vapor in this atmosphere, in the atmosphere of this specific exoplanet."Built to view its subjects chiefly in the infrared spectrum, Webb is about 100 times more sensitive than its 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope.One thing the scientists repeatedly underscored on Tuesday was that Webb appeared to be performing better than they'd anticipated, and that the findings were more wondrous than they'd expected.Several expressed being overcome with emotion at the interstellar sights."The universe has been out there. We just had to build a telescope to go see what was there. A very similar feeling of, of, maybe, people in a broken world managing to do something right, and to see some of the majesty that's out there."