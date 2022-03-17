Webb Telescope image shows stars, ancient galaxies

SYFY

It's not often you get to see a galaxy being born. Especially one in our cosmic back yard, and especially especially one that's forming from gas ripped out of another galaxy. Especially-cubed from a galaxy that's incredibly well studied, so this wee baby galaxy was hiding in plain sight all along. And if I may add one more especially, the discovery was made by a telescope that's not really a telescope in the way you think of them. The Dragonfly Array is not a single telescope, but actually a col