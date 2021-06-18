Webbers Falls officers justified in fatal shooting

Jun. 17—Police officers who shot to death a Webbers Falls man were justified in shooting the man, according to a statement released by the Muskogee County District Attorney.

Benjamin Ray Ridley was shot and killed April 24 on the west side of the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam off Powerhouse Road in Muskogee County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation into the shooting.

Based on the OSBI's initial investigation, they found that the Webbers Falls Police Department responded to the west side of the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam to arrest Ridley, who had outstanding warrants.

When Officers Keith Bell and Jordan Turley arrived, they found Ridley fishing. When they called his name, he responded "nope." Bell asked Ridley for his identification

Officers with the police department notified the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office of the situation. Deputies responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they saw that Ridley had a handgun.

"Ridley dropped to one knee and questioned Officer Bell. While Officer Bell was attempting to initiate a conversation, Ridley put one hand on the pistol in the holster affixed to his hip," the statement says. "Officer Bell gave commands to Ridley to remove his hand from the pistol. Ridley then pulled the pistol from his holster and pointed it toward the area of Officer Bell and Officer Turley.

"Ridley fired one shot. Officer Bell then drew his pistol and fired. Officer Turley also fired his weapon."

Ridley was struck, and Bell rendered aid to Ridley until medical personnel arrived. Ridley died from his injuries.

"Officers Keith Bell and Jordan Turley acted within the scope of their course of employment with the Webbers Falls Police Department," Loge wrote and followed up by saying both officers' actions were "legally justified."