Webberville man sentenced to prison for sexual assault

A Webberville man found guilty of sexual assault of a child under age 13 was sentenced to a lengthy term in state prison earlier this month.

Mark Seigel, 55, was convicted by a jury of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual misconduct on June 7.

On Aug. 9, he was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge L. Suzanne Geddis to 10 to 15 years in prison on each count and remanded to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was given credit for 81 days served.

In a warrant hearing in 2020, Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler testified that Seigel forced a young girl to perform sex acts in 2018 while watching pornographic videos. The girl was bribed with candy to perform the acts and to not disclose the abuse, according to court records.

He was originally charged in September of 2020 with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Seigel's attorney, Donald Neville, could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

