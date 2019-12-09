Webcam live feed showed tourists inside New Zealand volcano right before it erupted and killed at least 5

A webcam photograph from the New Zealand geological hazards agency GeoNet showed a group of people inside the crater of a volcano moments before it erupted.

The eruption occurred at Whakaari, also known as White Island, which is located about 50 kilometers, or 30 miles, from the east coast of the country's North Island.

The New Zealand police confirmed in a press conference at 6 p.m. on Monday local time that at least five people were dead and many more were injured in the eruption.

A photograph from a webcam operated by the New Zealand geological hazards agency GeoNet showed a group of people inside the crater of the White Island volcano moments before it erupted.

At a press conference at about 6 p.m. local time, the New Zealand police confirmed that at least five people had died as a result of the eruption, while others were being treated in nearby hospitals for burns.

It is not clear whether the group of people inside the crater were among those killed or injured.

The image shows a pathway leading to the rim of the crater. A group of people can be seen walking along the path.

White smoke can also be seen rising from the rim of the crater.

The time stamp on the image was 2:10 p.m. — just one minute before the volcano erupted, according to timings given by GeoNet.

According to a Reuters report, images captured at 2:20 p.m. showed the crater floor black and a plume of black and gray smoke rising from the rim of the crater.

The camera captures images of Whakaari every 10 minutes live on its website.

GeoNet has suspended the broadcast of the webcam and removed the footage and the images from its website while rescue operations are underway.

