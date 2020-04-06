Webcast: update on our operations and initiatives related to the COVID-19 pandemic

SÃO PAULO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (B3: ITUB4) (B3: ITUB3) (NYSE: ITUB) would like to invite you to a webcast* on April 6th (Monday) for an update on the measures being implemented in order to adapt its operations and to support its employees, customers and society during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a reminder, the company's results and financial outlook will be presented as usual in the 1Q20 earnings conference call, scheduled for May 5th.
Please join our live webcast on April 6th:
At 09 am (Brasília time) in Portuguese (click here)
At 11 am (Brasília time) in English (click here)
These weblinks will also be available on our Investor Relations website:
www.itau.com.br/investor-relations
PRESENTATION
Candido Bracher
President and CEO
Marcio de Andrade Schettini
General Director, Retail Bank
Caio Ibrahim David
General Director, Wholesale Bank
Milton Maluhy Filho
Executive Vice President, CFO and CRO
André Sapoznik
Executive Vice-President of IT and Operations
Alexsandro Broedel
Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
Mario Mesquita
Macroeconomics and Research Director
* participants are invited to submit written questions during the live audio webcast.
