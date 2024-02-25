Weber’s Front Row in Webster Groves to close doors after Sunday

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A well-known local bar and grill will close it doors Sunday after more than three decades in business.

Weber’s Front Row has been a fixture in Webster Groves on Big Bend Boulevard since 1992.

Owner Bob Weber says it will be closing because he couldn’t get an agreement to buy the building that’s held the restaurant since it opened.

Weber originally announced it would be closing back in January. He also says that there could be a time when his business reopens in Webster Groves, even if it’s in a different building.

Weber says he has two open locations on Gravois Road in Affton and Vogel Road in Arnold.

