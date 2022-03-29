WEBINAR: Contributing Factors Into the Skyrocketing Drug Misuse Epidemic in the US

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Quest Diagnostics

Join our webinar at Noon ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 to find out more about the factors leading to the significant surge in overdose deaths and the barriers health professionals face in monitoring and intervening with patients at risk for drug misuse.

Presented by Dr Jack Kain and moderated by Dr Jeff Gudin.

The objectives of this webinar include:

Hear results from the recent Quest Diagnostics Health Trends report which combines data from a Harris Poll survey of over 500 primary care physicians, with results of clinical drug laboratory testing performed by Quest Diagnostics across the US

Gain a deeper understanding of the contributing factors to the significant surge in drug overdose deaths that we have seen in the US

Learn about the barriers health professionals face in their ability to monitor and intervene with their patients at risk for drug misuse

Presented by:

Jack Kain, PharmD

Director, Medical Science Liaison, Quest Diagnostics

Moderated by:

Jeff Gudin, MD

Senior Medical Advisor, Drug Monitoring and Toxicology, Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

