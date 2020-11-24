Premier Continues Successful Delineation of Higher Grades at Mercedes

·12 min read

Highlights include a true width of 12.7 m grading 10.17 g/t Au & 294.27 g/t Ag at Marianas

THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Premier Gold Mines Limited ("Premier") (TSX: PG) (OTCPK: PIRGF) ("Premier", "the Company") is pleased to report on the continued success of its delineation core drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned Mercedes Mine, located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. The campaign is focused on expanding and confirming the continuity of higher-grade mineralization in several areas including Marianas, San Martin and Diluvio West. Highlights of recent results (in true widths) include:

Marianas Multiple Horizons

  • 12.7 m of 10.17 g/t Au & 294.27 g/t Ag (UG-MR20-065)

  • 8.1 m of 7.49 g/t Au & 56.78 g/t Ag (UG-MR20-068)

San Martin Vein

  • 4.2 m of 10.03 g/t Au & 118.89 g/t Ag (L20-534D)

  • 2.3 m of 5.31 g/t Au & 131.42 g/t Ag (L20-528D)

Diluvio West Stockwork Zone

  • 10.2 m of 7.12 g/t Au & 26.21 g/t Ag (UG-DI20-099)

  • 12.2 m of 4.47 g/t Au & 21.43 g/t Ag contained in 56.6 m of 2.99 g/t Au & 12.28 g/t Ag (UG-DI20-105)

  • 14.2 m of 4.86 g/t Au & 30.59 g/t Ag and 13.2 m of 6.83 g/t & 27.49 g/t Ag (UG-D120-104)

"Our recent delineation drilling at Marianas, San Martin and Diluvio West confirm that these zones are emerging as important contributors to the future production at Mercedes," commented Stephen McGibbon, Executive Vice–President. "We are excited by these three major areas that have yielded some of the best grade intercepts over the past several years."

Abbreviations used in this press release are available by following this link (click here).

Marianas

Marianas represents the down-plunge extension of the main Mercedes mine trend, which remains open at depth. A delineation program of 5,000 m will be completed by the end of the year. This program is conducted from a nearby ramp, driven from the Lagunas mine workings, which will be used as access for future mine development.

The delineation campaign confirmed that Marianas is composed of three main veins: Main, West and East (Table 1, Figure 1). Significant results in the core of the mineral resource at Marianas Main returned 6.3 m of grading 20.23 g/t Au & 631.41 g/t Ag contained within 12.7 m of grading 10.17 g/t Au & 294.27 g/t Ag (UG-MR20-065). Marianas East, a sub-vertical structure west of the Main vein, has returned up to 2.8 m grading 5.29 g/t Au & 30.28 g/t Ag (UG-MR20-063). Six drill holes remain to complete the delineation program which should result in an upgrade and increase in the Marianas resource. The plan is to upgrade these to reserves for production in 2022.

Figure 1 – Marianas delineation update

Figure 1 &#x002013; Marianas delineation update (CNW Group/Premier Gold Mines Limited)
Table 1 – Highlight composites summary from delineation drilling at Marianas









Hole ID

Target

From
m

To
m

Length
m

True Width
m

Au
g/t

Ag
g/t

UG-MR20-060

Main

119.1

121.3

2.2

2.0

3.69

46.16


East

156.8

157.8

1.0

0.7

4.90

12.00

UG-MR20-063

Main

149.4

150.9

1.5

1.3

0.89

46.00


East

181.6

184.6

3.0

2.8

5.29

30.28

UG-MR20-064

Main

126.1

128.9

2.9

2.5

4.15

87.53


East

193.2

195.0

1.8

1.8

4.43

11.50

UG-MR20-065

Main

117.6

132.5

14.9

12.7

10.17

294.27


Including

117.6

124.2

6.6

6.3

20.23

631.41


East

152.5

154.3

1.9

1.8

5.78

28.38

UG-MR20-066

Main

137.2

140.9

3.7

3.3

2.69

128.53


Main

138.0

140.3

2.3

2.1

3.81

191.98

UG-MR20-067

Main

124.4

127.2

2.8

2.1

6.95

228.46


East

159.7

161.2

1.5

1.4

2.03

27.00

UG-MR20-068

Main

116.2

124.2

8.1

7.5

7.49

56.78


East

160.7

165.1

4.4

4.0

1.40

10.61

San Martin and Lupita

San Martin, located 600 m to the west of Lupita, was discovered with an intercept of 1.5 m of 5.56 g/t Au (L19-396D) in May 2019. The delineation program underway at San Martin has identified a fault on the eastern portion of the deposit, along which the vertical displacement is interpreted to be 170 m. Further drilling is planned to prospect for the vein at depth. Drilling in 2020, focused on the eastern portion of San Martin, to define the extension of the mineralization and the potential for inferred resources (Table 2, Figure 2).

Highlights of the program include 4.2 m grading 10.03 g/t Au & 118.89 g/t Ag (L20-534D), confirming prospective continuity towards the Neo target to the north. Drilling at the edge of Lupita Extension returned 1.8 m grading 5.31 g/t Au & 131.42 g/t Ag (L20-528D), demonstrating further potential to the north. Assay results are still pending for several holes that intercepted veins that are visually encouraging. Drilling to date continues to expand San Martin and increases confidence in the grade of the zone.

Figure 2 – San Martin and Lupita delineation update

Figure 2 &#x002013; San Martin and Lupita delineation update (CNW Group/Premier Gold Mines Limited)
Table 2 – Highlight composites summary from delineation drilling at San Martin and Lupita

Hole ID

Target

From
m

To
m

Length
m

True Width
m

Au
g/t

Ag
g/t

L20-520D

San Martin

217.5

218.9

1.4

1.3

3.68

39.00

L20-522D

San Martin

222.5

225.4

2.9

2.7

3.77

36.52

L20-523D

San Martin

214.5

218.2

3.7

3.6

3.61

30.77

L20-534D

San Martin

230.5

235.1

4.6

4.2

10.03

118.89

L20-535D

San Martin

160.2

161.2

1.0

1.0

4.45

26.00

L20-528D

Lupita

201.4

203.6

2.3

1.8

5.31

131.42

Diluvio West

Drilling at Diluvio West continues to intercept high-grade zones including 12.2 m of 4.47 g/t Au & 21.43 g/t Ag and 6.2 m of 5.64 g/t Au & 12.57 g/t Ag contained within 56.6 m of 2.99 g/t Au & 12.28 g/t Ag (UG-DI20-105). Other intercepts on the edge of the mineralized zone returned 10.2 m of 7.12 g/t Au & 26.21 g/t Ag (UG-DI20-099), 27.5 m of 4.07 g/t Au & 13.39 g/t Ag (UG-DI20-113) and 36.5 m of 3.24 g/t Au & 11.29 g/t Ag (UG-DI20-109). The program focused on defining the limits of the mineralization and confirm the continuity within the heart of the zone (Table 3, Figure 3).

Diluvio West consists of a vein stockwork system within a broad envelope. The underground drill program has increased confidence in the grade and should result in an upgrade from a resource to a mineral reserve. The program returned several large intercepts of higher grades within the core of the zone and has successfully delineated the extent of mineralization.

Figure 3 – Diluvio West delineation update

Figure 3 &#x002013; Diluvio West delineation update (CNW Group/Premier Gold Mines Limited)
Table 3 – Highlight Composites summary from underground drilling at Diluvio

Hole ID

Target

From
m

To
m

Length
m

Au
g/t

Ag
g/t

UG-DI20-099

Diluvio West

73.4

83.5

10.2

7.12

26.21


Diluvio West

116.5

118.0

1.5

5.24

10.00

UG-DI20-104

Diluvio West

71.4

85.6

14.2

4.86

30.59


Including

71.4

74.5

3.1

4.07

14.52


And

77.5

85.6

8.1

6.59

40.89


Diluvio West

114.6

127.8

13.2

6.83

27.49


Including

121.7

127.8

6.1

12.90

49.74


Diluvio West

141.6

144.0

2.4

8.80

14.45

UG-DI20-105

Diluvio West

83.6

140.1

56.6

2.99

12.28


Including

83.6

86.6

3.1

3.01

10.99


And

89.7

94.3

4.6

3.92

14.99


And

98.8

111.0

12.2

4.47

21.43


And

133.9

140.1

6.2

5.64

12.57


And

149.0

150.4

1.4

6.27

40.00

UG-DI20-106

Diluvio West

53.0

63.8

10.8

5.58

8.30


Including

53.0

53.9

0.9

13.80

12.00


Including

60.8

63.8

3.1

13.88

15.51


Diluvio West

76.0

79.1

3.1

3.48

9.50


Diluvio West

117.2

118.7

1.5

4.77

20.00

UG-DI20-109

Diluvio West

50.0

86.5

36.5

3.24

11.29


Including

56.1

65.3

9.2

5.81

10.01


And

72.5

86.5

14.0

3.59

11.00

UG-DI20-113

Diluvio West

106.5

108.1

1.5

16.75

35.00


Diluvio West

152.3

179.7

27.5

4.07

13.39


Diluvio West

188.4

189.4

1.0

7.32

11.00


Diluvio West

229.4

231.5

2.0

5.00

69.63

UG-DI20-098

Diluvio

17.1

32.3

15.2

4.57

63.70


Including

17.1

18.3

1.2

16.25

233.00


And

28.8

29.9

1.1

34.20

223.00

Premier Gold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company would also like to invite shareholders and investors to virtually attend its Annual and General Meeting followed by a corporate presentation and comprehensive project to be held at 4:00 p.m. EST on November 24, 2020, via https://web.lumiagm.com/263560188. The presentation can be viewed on the Company's website www.premiergoldmines.com and on the webcast link.

Table 4 - Collar coordinates

UTM

Project

Hole ID

North
m

East
m

Elevation
m

Azimuth

Dip

NAD 27 zone 12

Mercedes

L20-520D

3359945

551034

1206

118

-63

Mercedes

L20-522D

3360030

551066

1214

125

-56

Mercedes

L20-523D

3360029

551065

1214

141

-81

Mercedes

L20-528D

3360171

551509

1262

153

-72

Mercedes

L20-534D

3360024

551175

1235

345

-82

Mercedes

L20-535D

3359792

551053

1207

145

-76

Mercedes

UG-DI20-098

3360613

552125

1058

193

-48

Mercedes

UG-DI20-099

3360667

551953

1015

191

-21

Mercedes

UG-DI20-104

3360667

551955

1016

186

-14

Mercedes

UG-DI20-105

3360666

551955

1015

165

-31

Mercedes

UG-DI20-106

3360666

551955

1015

178

-33

Mercedes

UG-DI20-109

3360667

551956

1015

147

-27

Mercedes

UG-DI20-113

3360666

551955

1016

190

-9

Mercedes

UG-MR20-060

3357635

547421

862

44

-47

Mercedes

UG-MR20-063

3357684

547335

851

33

7

Mercedes

UG-MR20-064

3357684

547334

850

18

-15

Mercedes

UG-MR20-065

3357683

547336

851

48

-3

Mercedes

UG-MR20-066

3357683

547336

851

52

0

Mercedes

UG-MR20-067

3357684

547336

851

41

1

Mercedes

UG-MR20-068

3357684

547336

850

52

-13

Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold-producer and respected exploration and development company with a high–quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Julie-Anaïs Debreil, P.Geo., Ph.D., is the Qualified Person for the information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43 -101. Mercedes assay results are from core samples sent to ALS Chemex, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory in Lima (Peru) or Vancouver (Canada), for preparation and analysis utilizing both fire assay and ICP methods. For a complete description of Mercedes's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures refer to the technical report for the Mercedes Mine dated April 18, 2018 (effective date December 31, 2017), entitled "Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico."

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in Premier's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Premier disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (CNW Group/Premier Gold Mines Limited)
SOURCE Premier Gold Mines Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/24/c2019.html

