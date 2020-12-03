Webinar: Tackling the Cloud Presented by System Soft Technologies

5 optimization techniques for IT leaders to achieve cost optimization, accelerate migration timeframes, design an agile cloud architecture, and enhance application, data security through a Cloud Program

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The webinar—“Tackling the Cloud: 5 to Thrive”—focuses on how IT professionals can better meet the expectations attached to their organization’s Cloud Program to achieve cost optimization, accelerate migration timeframes, design an agile future state cloud architecture, and enhance application and data security.



“For many executives, the cloud has become critical for hitting business goals, especially during the current global pandemic,” said Don Bilbrey, Senior Solutions Architect, System Soft Technologies, and webinar presenter. “The pandemic has challenged business models and fortified the need to effectively execute cloud migrations to save cost, enable business agility, and reinforce critical security and compliance requirements. We will provide five specific techniques, which will help IT get cloud programs back on track.”

Join Bilbrey as he, SSTech Chief Digital Officer Stephen Moritz and SSTech Director of Enterprise Architecture Mark Imhoff highlight distinct client examples and describe the Top 5 cloud optimization techniques that have successfully delivered needed cloud results for businesses to grow.

Webinar attendees will also learn about the SSTech Cloud Optimization QuickStrike, which has allowed clients to galvanize a cloud remediation program in weeks through specific and executable recommendations.

For more details and to join the webinar, please register here.

What: Tackling the Cloud: 5 to Thrive

Who from SSTech: Don Bilbrey, Senior Solutions Architect; Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer; Mark Imhoff, Director, Enterprise Architecture

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 10, 2020

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

