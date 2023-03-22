Webinars explain how blockchain can transform private capital markets

New York City, New York --News Direct-- KoreconX

KoreChain has announced a series of webinars starting on March 23rd that will explore how blockchain technology can transform private capital markets. Titled the KoreChain Series, it will feature experts on digital assets, tokenization, blockchain, and secondary markets who will help entrepreneurs understand how blockchain technology can make private capital markets more efficient, transparent, and secure.

The hosts of the KoreChain Series are Dr. Kiran Garimella, Chief Scientist & CTO of KoreChain, and Laura Pamatian, CEO of HeightZero Real Estate, a company specializing in AI & Blockchain for Real Estate & Development. Together, they will bring in guest speakers each week to educate entrepreneurs and potential investors.

The first webinar in the series, titled Digital Assets - Private Markets, will feature Jeannette Spaulding, Co-Founder of Tokenwise. “We believe that blockchain can help streamline the private capital markets with faster and more efficient transactions, as well as reduced operational costs,” explains Dr. Kiran Garimella.

Blockchain's decentralized ledger technology can make private capital markets more secure by reducing the risk of fraud. Transactions on the blockchain are validated by multiple nodes on the network, making it much more difficult for bad actors to manipulate or corrupt the data. The trend toward digital assets in this market makes trust and compliance especially timely.

Decentralization is another topic that is going to be debated throughout the whole series. Blockchain makes it easier for a wider range of investors to participate. Smart contracts, for example, can facilitate fractional ownership of assets, allowing smaller investors to buy and sell shares in private companies.

The KoreChain Series promises to provide valuable insights into the ways that blockchain technology can transform private capital markets. Entrepreneurs and investors alike are encouraged to attend the webinars to learn how they can leverage this technology to enhance their businesses.

For more information on the KoreChain Series, visit KoreChain YouTube Channel and the LinkedIn Page.

About KoreChain

Founded in 2016, KoreChain operates the first blockchain to be SEC-Qualified for companies raising capital. This global blockchain, AI-Based platform manages the full lifecycle of tokenized securities to ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law in multiple jurisdictions globally. It also connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets to facilitate access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

Founded in 2016, KoreConX provides the first secure online infrastructure for private companies to conveniently and compliantly manage every aspect of their capital market activities, from issuing securities to shareholder relations. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants, and investor acquisition firms all leverage our ecosystem solution. KoreConX also maintains a large online library of educational content to help companies navigate their capital-raising journey.

