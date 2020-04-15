WebMarkets CEO Announces Free Marketing Services for Clients During the COVID-19 Crisis

BOISE, Idaho, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As you are aware, many states have implemented a stay at home quarantine ordinance. This has negatively and severely impacted thousands of businesses nationwide. Since the economic society is an intertwined system that now, cannot personally interact, a strong online presence is the best and only way to communicate with clients, customers, and patients. This makes the online presence for your business absolutely crucial.

During this time of need, WebMarkets is providing additional services to its client's existing marketing plan over the next 30 days at no additional cost.

Marketing Services Include:

"Extending from the WebMarkets mission of helping others by providing transparent strategies, resources, and guidance that enable business growth, we are rolling up our sleeves to help you and your business get through these difficult times. The team at WebMarkets is orchestrating an 'all hands on deck' approach to ensure the success of all of its clients. We want our clients to know that WebMarkets is here to help support you during the COVID-19 pandemic and strategies for the days after. We have your back."

- Kris Lloyd, CEO

WebMarkets

Not a current WebMarkets client? No problem.

Have questions about how to survive? Contact WebMarkets. WebMarkets is accepting new clients and is ready to help you too.

Founded in 2011 on the foundation of innovation, reliability, accountability, and transparency, WebMarkets Digital Marketing & SEO focuses on a unique blend of digital marketing strategies that leverage brand positioning, value propositions, and competitive advantages.

To obtain optimal results, a company's digital marketing management demands professional knowledge in a variety of digital marketing strategies including website design, SEO, social media marketing, video production, Google Advertising & local services, unique content creation, and data analysis. What makes all of this stick together? A team of qualified digital marketing professionals, effectively managing your online presence, bringing together values of honesty, integrity, and a strong work ethic.

This is the WebMarkets Way.

