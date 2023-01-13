WeBo student accused of making threats

Jan. 13—The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats a student made to Western Boone Community Schools students, teachers and administration Thursday.

Victims were notified of the threats made against them and provided with resources, BCSO Detective Morganne Carpenter, said in a news statement.

The middle school student accused of making the threats is not permitted to attend school or school activities, pending the investigation, and by request of the school corporation. Authorities provided mental health resources to the student and the student's family.

The BCSO will provide extra security at the school and school activities throughout the investigation, Carpenter said.

Another middle school student shared mental health concerns about an alleged suicidal student with school officials Thursday after receiving the messages via text and an app, according to the statement. Some messages contained concerning messages about possible harm of a student, two teachers and an administrator, Carpenter said.

"At this time, the nature and validity of the statements are under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division," the statement said.

Carpenter was at the school school on Friday and said updates on the case will be provided as them become available.

This is not the first time the Western Boone community has been threatened this year.

Lebanon High School senior Kenneth 'Kenny' Getch, 18, was arrested in October and charged with intimidation after a photo of him apparently holding a gun circulated on social media. Getch is scheduled for an April trial.

Text on the photo read: "best investment I've made so far boutta make these webo mf regret even saying my name."

Getch told Boone County Sheriff's Lt. Jason Reynolds he made the image with a prop gun while visiting a friend and that he made the video as a joke and sent it only to three close friends who were not Western Boone students, according to court records.

But the image was widely circulated by the next day and caused "a great deal of fear" in the Western Boone County Community School Corporation family, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The corporation also beefed up security in October. "We've always placed safety and security as the No. 1 priority and it will continue to be that way, and the sheriff's office is cooperating with us for additional measures," Western Boone Superintendent Rob Ramey said at the time.