New Webroot® DNS Protection Delivers Privacy and Security

Webroot DNS Protection is the first to provide both the privacy benefits of DNS-over-HTTPS encryption and the essential filtering controls needed for security visibility

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its cyber resilience leadership, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) released an updated Webroot® DNS Protection filtering service that delivers a secured internet connection that enables both privacy and security for businesses and end users.

"OpenText is thrilled to deliver the first commercial DNS filtering service that combines privacy benefits with filtering controls," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "By leveraging DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH), OpenText is raising the bar on cyber resilience strategies, allowing customers to protect their users, devices and networks from a new generation of threats."

Webroot DNS Protection is currently the only DNS security product offering the ability to fully leverage DoH and its privacy benefits for businesses. Specifically, the service encrypts data using HTTPS to securely convey DNS requests to Webroot resolvers, preventing eavesdropping, manipulation or exploitation of data by third parties and malicious actors. Webroot DNS Protection has the same proven intelligence, visibility, security and control benefits as before, now with privacy included as well.

"With the prevalence of DNS-over-HTTPS likely to accelerate rapidly, organizations need to be planning now on how to maintain strong security controls while ensuring the right level of employee privacy. Rather than simply modifying existing capabilities to address DNS-over-HTTPS, Webroot is ahead of the curve in developing new features and technology to specifically resolve this issue," said John Grady, analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group.

In addition to strong privacy and security protections, the service is specifically designed for ease of deployment and management, making it ideal for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers (MSPs) that serve them. This offering builds upon the MSP-ready capabilities available in all Webroot offerings; including centralized deployment and management, RMM and PSA integrations, comprehensive reporting, monthly billing and more. Further, it was architected as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution using Google Cloud around the globe to minimize latency while also providing amazing stability and reliability.

"Protection at the DNS layer is absolutely critical for organizations to prevent threats before they enter the network," said Hal Lonas, Senior Vice President and CTO, SMB and Consumer, OpenText. "But that security shouldn't come at the expense of privacy. That's why we created a service that allows both, that is still affordable and easy-to-operate, making it ideal for MSPs and SMBs who need this flexibility most."

To learn more about Webroot DNS Protection, visit webroot.com/us/en/business/dns-protection.

