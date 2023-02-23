Website builder Wix.com to lay off 100 workers in Austin

Lori Hawkins, Austin American-Statesman
·2 min read

More tech layoffs are happening in Austin: Israeli-based software company Wix.com is cutting 100 jobs here and dozens more in other U.S. cities.

The job cuts, which will affect a total of about 300 Wix employees, were reported by the company in a WARN letter sent to the Texas Workforce Commission. A WARN letter, which stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, is a federally mandated notice employers must provide to state governments in the event of major layoffs.

In addition to the job eliminations in Austin, where Wix has offices at 3300 Interstate 35 North, the company is cutting 27 positions in San Francisco, 142 in Miami and 62 in Denver.

More:'Soft landing' expected for Texas economy despite slowing growth

Wix, which is based in Tel Aviv, sells cloud-based web development services. Its tools allow customers to create websites and mobile apps by using online drag and drop tools.

"The last day of employment for employees impacted by the lay-offs at these sites will be April 16, 2023," the WARN letter said. "These layoffs are expected to be permanent."

The affected employees are not represented by a union and do not have bumping rights, which would allow them to displace employees with less time at the company, according to the letter.

Wix on Wednesday announced quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to loss of $0.37 per share a year ago. The numbers are adjusted for non-recurring items.

The company is joining a wave of tech employers making cuts in Austin as they deal with economic uncertainty. Last week, retail giant Walmart said it is shutting down its Central Texas development office.

More:Dell Technologies to lay off 6,650 workers, about 5% of global workforce

Industry experts have said Austin has been affected by layoffs at a number of major technology companies, though the exact number of local jobs that have been lost is uncertain. Tech giants with large Austin presences including Google, Meta, Austin-based Tesla, and Round Rock-based Dell Technologies have all laid off employees since late last year.

Meta also said last year it would no longer be using an office space it had long-planned to expand into in downtown Austin and would instead sublease the space.

Statesman business reporter Kara Carlson contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Wix.com to lay off 100 workers in Austin as tech layoffs continue

