The website helping to sell homes with a bloody past

Megan Janetsky - Medellín
·5 min read
Art Deco mansion
Montecasino Mansion's bloody history made it difficult to sell and has left the once elegant building in need of attention

The property ads pop up like they would on any other real estate website.

A three-bed, two-bathroom apartment with a turquoise pool for rent on Colombia's Caribbean coast. A four-bedroom, four-bathroom wood-floored house near the jungle-cloaked Panama border. A sprawling Art Deco mansion in the heart of Colombia's second biggest city, Medellín.

There is just one catch: the homes for sale were once owned by former right-wing paramilitaries and left-wing guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) who fought each other during Colombia's decades of armed conflict.

In February, Colombia's government launched an online real estate agency, Bienes FRV (Spanish for Real Estate FRV), in an attempt to sell over 1,600 homes, apartments, farms and lots of land which have either been seized by the government or handed over by armed groups that have demobilised over the past years.

The money earned from the properties, estimated to be worth about $140.3m (£100m), will go towards paying reparations to more than seven million victims of the armed conflict.

But while cash and gold handed over as part of the peace process are easy to convert into funds for the victims, some of the houses and apartments have been "impossible" to sell or rent, explains Miguel Avendaño, who heads the reparation fund for Colombia's Victims' Unit.

"The fund needed something like a real estate service," Mr Avendaño said. "We can't just lag behind because there were so few sales and rentals. [Having this service] means more resources for victims."

Since it started putting properties on the market in 2018, the Victims' Unit has only managed to sell 12 properties formerly owned by combatants.

Mr Avendaño explains that the estate agency is an attempt to add transparency to sales while shifting the narrative of the properties away from their bloody past and toward reparations as the country struggles to heal.

Many of the properties are located in rural areas where the conflict still rages five years after Farc guerrillas signed the peace deal with the government.

Bay window
Civil engineer Sergio Ortiz is looking beyond the mansion's dark past, hoping to transform its future

Others may be in more secure areas but continue to be overshadowed by their violent history, such as Montecasino Mansion, in Medellín.

The marble-lined mansion sits in the heart of the dense, mountainous city, and is up for rent for $4,700 (£3,385) a month. It boasts 12 rooms, 13 bathrooms, a spiral staircase, a lounge bar, a wine cellar, multiple pools and fountains, sprawling gardens and a gold-painted bathtub shaped like a conch shell.

The mansion's previous owners were founders of the now-demobilised right-wing paramilitary group United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia. The land it was built on was once the site of bloodshed and tragedy.

It was a meeting point where paramilitary bosses planned some of the worst atrocities of Colombia's long conflict, including bombings and massacres, where people were tortured and where some of the country's most feared hitmen were trained.

"It's a mansion that's unlike any other, on three hectares in the best neighbourhood in Medellín, yet it was impossible to sell," Mr Avendaño says of its dark past.

It took civil engineer Sergio Ortiz to see beyond its bloody history and to embrace the property's potential.

The 52-year-old, who says that his own family is a victim of the armed conflict, hopes to rent the property and transform the grounds into an exercise space and park open to the public.

If their bid for the property is accepted, Mr Ortiz's family want to turn the mansion into a physical therapy centre and an adjacent building into a music centre.

He says their plan is to employ fellow victims of the conflict and "move forward" from the past.

"What we want to offer citizens is a space for sports and recreation," Mr Ortiz says as he walks through the overgrown gardens and luxurious - though deteriorating - hallways of the mansion.

"This is our way of helping our country, by generating a space of peace and calm."

Overgrown drive
Overgrown drive

But while properties in bigger cities may be relatively safe, buying land in areas where dissident armed groups continue to operate and there is little state presence can be risky and even equal with having a "death wish" says Elizabeth Dickinson, a senior analyst with Crisis Group in Colombia.

"Everyone knows who they used to belong to and, of course, there are some sentiments in those areas of who they still really belong to," Ms Dickinson explains.

There have been instances where renters have been forced out of their new homes and others where potential buyers have been threatened and backed out.

But Mr Avendaño hopes that as time passes and more properties which once belonged to guerrilla or paramilitary fighters are turned into normal homes, this becomes less of an issue.

In the two months since the estate agency was launched, it has already sold 10 properties.

Mr Ortiz, too, feels hopeful as he looks out across the grounds from Montecasino Mansion.

"This is where we picture the garden," he says, pointing to a strip of trees and dense underbrush. "We want flowers, flowers and more flowers because they signify life."

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • See inside: Tom Cruise's Colorado ranch, now asking $39.5M

    Tom Cruise put his 320-acre Telluride ranch on the market last week for $39.5M, as reported by The Denver Post. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"It's difficult to truly grasp how expansive this property is," listing agent Dan Dockray told Axios. " ... Once you experience it in person, it steals your heart."For reference, the property is the size of 242 football fields. Background: According to The Denver Post, Cruise built the house in 1994 as private retreat.The exact address is 115 Francisco Way. At 11,512 square feet, it has 7 beds and 9 baths.Highlights: Stately library, media room, large study with secluded offices, billiards room, recreation space, fitness center, separate three-bed guest house, close to skiing.Land: The resort-like setting has breathtaking snow-capped mountains, 320 acres of wooded privacy, and extensive forested trails.The drive up to the house is about a mile from a gated entry for maximum privacy.What they're saying: "The buyer of this home is going to be an outdoor enthusiast looking for a true mountain escape with excellent proximity to town," Dockray said. "Someone who really resonates with the land will appreciate this one-of-a-kind property."Listing agents: Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby's International Realty and Eric Lavey of Sotheby's International Realty. Here's a look around: By Brett Shreckengost, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Brett Shreckengost, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International RealtyThis story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Customs and Border Protection has more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in custody

    Customs and Border Protection has more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in its custody, up from less than 4,500 just days ago, according to agency documents reviewed by CNN.Why it matters: The number of unaccompanied children crossing the border is expected to grow exponentially through this spring, which is likely to further strain the resources needed to shelter the children, setting up a crisis for the Biden administration.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: A CBP staffer told top administration officials last month that the agency is projecting a peak of 13,000 unaccompanied children crossing the border in May, Axios' Stef Kight reports.President Biden was also briefed in March on the need for 20,000 beds to shelter the expected increase in child migrants.The big picture: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said this week that the U.S. is on pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years" as poverty, violence and corruption in Mexico and Central American countries force people north in hopes of finding a better life.Biden in an interview with ABC News this week told people from Central America to stay in their "town or city or community" instead of coming to the United States."I can say quite clearly: Don't come over," the president said.Go deeper: Swing voters worry about child migrant buildupLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Venezuelans apply for TPS, a game changer for undocumented asylum-seekers

    Venezuelans in the U.S. are now applying for Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, which allows them to work and live in the U.S. without fear of deportation.

  • Colombia's President Duque offers to receive AstraZeneca vaccine to show safety

    Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Friday offered to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca to demonstrate its safety, following concerns over blood clotting. Safety worries caused at least 13 European countries to stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, slowing inoculation campaigns across the European Union. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to keep administering the vaccine as it added its endorsement to that of European and British regulators.

  • Comedian Joe Rogan's 1965 Restmod Stingray Proves He Has Serious Taste In Cars

    Well, except for the Tesla...

  • Is The Vanishing Point Challenger Gone Forever?

    This is where the famous Dodge Challenger ended up.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • ‘Deep grief and rage and sorrow’: Georgia rallies against anti-Asian hate as US mourns Atlanta victims

    Nationwide rallies and vigils demand justice as US reckons with legacy of discrimination

  • Palestinians take another step in preparations for first election in 15 years

    Palestinians took another step in preparations for their first parliamentary election in 15 years on Saturday, opening registration offices to admit the political parties and independent candidates that will take part. The May 22 election in the West Bank and Gaza is part of a broader push for reconciliation between President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction and rival Islamist group Hamas. This is seen as vital to building broader support for any future statehood talks with Israel, frozen since 2014.

  • SWAT Moves in to Disperse Massive Crowds Breaking Curfew in Miami Beach

    Joe Raedle/GettyMIAMI—SWAT teams moved in to disperse massive crowds of spring breakers who stayed out past an 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach on Saturday night, firing pepper balls and sparking a stampede as people fled. Sirens and shouting filled the air as police sought to force party-goers to leave the area. On Ocean Drive in South Beach, police rolled in about a half hour after curfew to find one huge street party. Different groups of young women had been dancing and twerking in front of giant bluetooth speaker boxes playing rap music. In front of the shuttered News Cafe on 9th and Ocean Drive, a very large crowd had gathered around four young Black men having a dance off, with the unmistakable odor of marijuana hanging in the air. A cop over a loudspeaker barked, “Everyone needs to leave the area. The curfew started at 8 pm. You need to disperse.”The crowds would respond to the interruption by simply moving to the next block before resuming partying. At one point, a man began making it rain dollar bills, sending party goers scrambling for the cash. Then came the pop, pop, pop of the pepper balls being deployed, creating a panic in the crowd and sending people scattering. Several people could be seen getting knocked over amid the mayhem. One young man fell to the ground, gripping a Hennesy bottle that he deftly kept from breaking.It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the chaotic scene.The city had declared a state of emergency just hours earlier, announcing that authorities would enforce a curfew each night beginning Saturday, and that major roads into the city will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. but for one lane. Tourists are not being asked to leave, rather to stay at their hotels after hours.A few minutes before the 9 pm curfew, a young man began making it rain and then police fired pepper balls, creating a stampede. #miamibeachspringbreak on assignment for @thedailybeast pic.twitter.com/Fx3e4wGKaE— francisco alvarado (@thefrankness) March 21, 2021 Universities throughout the country have canceled the usual weeklong spring holiday, but academic obligations have not stopped students from hitting vacation spots, especially in Florida where coronavirus precautions are more lax than in other states.8th and Ocean #SouthBeach pic.twitter.com/yRV4yVSKu0— Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) March 20, 2021 Crowds of hundreds of partygoers have turned violent in recent days, brawling in the streets with the use of restaurants’ outdoor dining tables and chairs. A fight that started Thursday night at a restaurant on Ocean Drive, a popular party boulevard, ended in multiple arrests and anti-riot countermeasures from police, including firing pepper balls into the mob.A 29-year-old Miami Beach resident told The Daily Beast, “Time and time again during this pandemic, tourists are ruining everything.”Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at a Saturday press conference, “I love that this is a beautiful place, that people come here to gather and enjoy our weather and our beaches. But right now, it has become too challenging in the tourism industry to continue that way.”Gelber speculated that spring breakers have hit the destination city harder than usual because “there are very few places in the country that are open.”Spring Break Sends Late-Night Miami Club Scene Over the EdgeThe Clevelander hotel, a well-known destination on Ocean Drive, announced Saturday that it would close its restaurant and bar until March 24 as a safety precaution, though it would pay employees’ salaries throughout.“Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area,” a statement from the Clevelander read.How forceful crowds will be in their demands to party and how aggressive police will be in implementing the restrictions remains to be seen. Hotel staff who spoke to The Daily Beast were skeptical that any safety measures would control the revelers.“That is going to start trouble, isn’t it? 8 p.m. That’s never going to happen. That is just wild,” Patty, an employee at the Starlite Hotel on Ocean Drive, told The Daily Beast on Saturday.A 32-year-old Miami resident likewise scoffed at the emergency measures.“Honestly, closing down Miami Beach means nothing. People are just going to flock to Brickle and Wynwood. People just need to go,” he said.The tourists have locals staying home for a wide variety of reasons—the coronavirus, violence, and more mundane problems like road congestion. “I haven’t seen traffic this bad in years. It’s like Ultra traffic but worse,” another resident said, referring to the annual electronic music festival. “I am scared to walk down the street honestly.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Miami Beach declares spring break emergency

    The city will impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • Mar-a-Lago Hosted Wild Parties Just Before Its COVID Outbreak. And It’s Not Stopping.

    InstagramDonald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean the parties stop.On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a childrens’ charity—complete with vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and “everybody playing by the pool,” according to Palm Beach realtor Valentina Aved, who helped organize the event.The $375-a-head, invite-only party benefitting Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and nobody seems concerned about the outbreak.“It will be a very exciting event. The most beautiful cars, people, good friends,” she told The Daily Beast. The charity’s Instagram likewise promised “hundreds of historic cars on display, live entertainment, a fashion show, brunch and more!” It does not mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website references “sanitization stations” and “room for social distancing” once.The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining room and beachside venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said, “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19” but promised “all appropriate response measures” were being taken. Affected areas were being sanitized and some workers were quarantining, but banquet and event services remain open, it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Deva (@realtorvalentina) Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told The Daily Beast that two kitchen staff members had tested positive. She was at Mar-a-Lago last week during two wild fundraiser events put on for a dog charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Usually the annual gala—almost always held at Trump properties—attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers split the event into two bashes of about 500 people across two days.Aved insisted everyone wore masks and tried their best to social distance—“maybe not six feet, but at least three feet apart”—in the Grand Ballroom.But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women screaming and crowding around one another to take photos.In one video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless male model walked down a catwalk as mask-less woman screamed and cheered at nearby tables.The events, complete with dog shows and an auction, reportedly raised $1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about precautions taken. Instagram/Angela Birdman Bird, who is on the charity’s board of directors, told The Daily Beast she hadn’t heard of “one single person who has tested positive from attending that event.” She said masks were given out upon entry, and everyone was asked to wear them until seated.Lara Trump attended the fundraiser as well. Donald Trump himself showed up midway through, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to “check out what you are doing,” according to Aved.Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly mask-free crowd took photos and chanted, “We love you, we love you.”In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining area, mobbed by more mask-free patrons.The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago permanently after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barron’s 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN. View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Vinci (@vanessavincistyle) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelsolakiewicz Aved said she checked up on her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where incoming travelers are supposed to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them were feeling ill, she said. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, asked Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Year’s Eve bash there attracted hundreds of mask-less partygoers. The county sent a stern letter to the club warning that it had violated county codes and could be fined $15,000. Hardy said the Florida House had passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will give businesses like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior. He tweeted Friday night: “The workers don’t deserve this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Party’s over: Miami Beach closing causeways, imposing spring break South Beach curfew

    Frustrated and concerned by overwhelming spring break crowds that have overrun the city’s entertainment district, the city of Miami Beach on Saturday tried to shut down the party by imposing an 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach and closing the causeways into the city to visiting traffic.

  • Why Europe's AstraZeneca vaccine fumble could be bad news for the U.S.

    The confusing episode over AstraZeneca inoculations, which were temporarily suspended in Germany and other European countries, may have a ripple effect, clouding the vaccination issue not just for EU citizens but for at least some Americans.

  • Man arrested after taking daughter into zoo elephant habitat

    A father has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals. The man bypassed multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into a habitat for Asian and African elephants Friday afternoon, zoo spokesman Andrew James said. A witness video provided to NBC San Diego shows a man dropping the child as they flee the enclosure as a trumpeting elephant charged at them.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.