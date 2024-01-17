New website launches to showcase Terre Haute community metrics

Jan. 16—Terre Haute, Vigo County and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce have collaborated with the Wabash Valley Community Foundation to launch a new community dashboard.

The website is designed to showcase community metrics and progress with the See You In Terre Haute 2025 Community Plan.

"The dashboard is a step in the right direction and allows us to make data driven proactive decisions," Mayor Brandon Sakbun said in a news release.

To see the site, visit www.terrehautecommunitydata.com/

"Tracking and publicizing key metrics to improving the overall health and quality of life of our community is important," Sakbun said. "It will help guide community leaders on areas of needed improvement while also celebrating the progress and successes being made along the way."

The metrics highlight show the well-being of Terre Haute and Vigo County through the lens of the six pillars of the See You In Terre Haute Community Plan: Economic Development, Quality of Life, Infrastructure, Health & Wellness, Talent Attraction/Retention, and Tourism.

Some of the data can be found through national databases, but much was collected locally, making this site the definitive Terre Haute community dashboard, the group says. Data will be updated annually.

"The See You In Terre Haute Community Plan provides a collective vision and long-term plan to develop a thriving and prosperous city, county, and region in Terre Haute, Vigo County, and West Central Indiana," the group says in its news release.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, its board and key stakeholders in every sector are working daily to advance the major goals of the plan: halting population decline and reversing the trend of declining per capita personal income, according to the group's news release.

"The See You In Terre Haute Community Plan is a priority for the chamber," said Kristin Craig, executive direct of the chamber. "The dashboard is important in benchmarking the plan's overall success. ... Funding for projects prioritized in the plan has exceeded $500 million, and every day more activity happens that moves our community forward."

Funding for the community data website was funded by the Lilly Endowment Inc. through the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.