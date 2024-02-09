A website promotes a Newport mansion for weddings. The owner says no one is saying 'I do'

It’s the perfect backdrop for a classic New England wedding: A four-acre 1920s estate just steps away from Bellevue Avenue and the rest of the iconic Newport mansions. It has been marketed online as a “dream wedding venue by the sea,” and several wedding photographers have posted wedding shoot photos from inside its wells.

The problem? Not only is the property not allowed to host weddings according to the city’s zoning code, the owner herself doesn't allow weddings to be held there in the first place.

“People can think what they think, but I’m not running a wedding venue,” owner Anne Fairfax said. “I’m an architect, I’m not a wedding planner.”

Fairfax purchased Bois Doré, 115 Narragansett Ave., for $8.9 million in 2021 alongside her business partner and husband Richard Sammons. The couple are architects and founded an architecture firm, Fairfax and Sammons, which has offices in New York and Florida. The two are in the middle of renovating the property, repainting and wallpapering some of the walls and even adding a garage and a pool.

115 Narragansett Ave., better known as Bois Dore.

Fairfax insists the home is a personal residence for her and her husband and that it has never and would never be used as a commercial wedding venue. Yet, there is a website, boisdore.org, claiming the estate is a “Newport Mansion for Weddings,” a handful of blog posts identify it as a new wedding venue in Newport, several posts on Facebook from wedding photographers show brides and grooms, seemingly dolled up for their special day, posing inside the mansion and the mansion’s official Instagram, @boisdore_newport, follows several wedding/event professionals.

So, what is happening at 115 Narragansett Ave.? It’s a question that not only the city is trying to figure out, but Fairfax is too.

“It’s really upsetting and it’s ruining my reputation with the neighborhood,” Fairfax said.

Councilors concerned about commercial activity in residential zones

It was at the last Newport City Council meeting that Fairfax’s property, and the bubbling controversy surrounding it, came into the spotlight. Fairfax was planning to host a lecture series about interior design at the estate in collaboration with a local interior designer, Carol Swift, who applied for a special event license with the council. Proceeds from the event were going to benefit the Newport Historical Society.

While these event licenses are typically approved as a part of the consent agenda, Councilor Jeanne Marie Napolitano pulled the license for discussion, saying she was concerned about this property being used for commercial purposes.

“I just don’t believe it's proper in a residential area,” Napolitano said at the meeting. “It feels like the camel's nose under the tent.”

Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and several councilors agreed with Napolitano’s concerns and ultimately decided to table the event license.

The council approved a special event license on the property back in December, for an academic conference which Fairfax said they were not going to be compensated, but Napolitano later told The Newport Daily News that she is concerned about that event as well. The City Council is planning to hold a Show Cause hearing for that approved event at the Feb. 28 council meeting.

“Regardless, she’s still responsible for that house,” Napolitano said.

The city solicitor’s office is also drafting a formal letter to Fairfax about commercial activity on her property.

Secret wedding venue or odd misunderstanding?

This is not the first time Bois Doré has been flagged by the city as possibly engaging in commercial activity. Fairfax received a call from Zoning Official Nicholas Armour in spring 2023 warning her that using the residential property for commercial purposes is against the city’s zoning code.

“They made it very clear and I’ve always complied with the ordinance,” Fairfax said.

While Fairfax said she has never operated the property as a commercial wedding venue, she did say that she considered it before she knew it wasn’t allowed. On the Instagram account Fairfax set up for the property, @boisdore_newport, posts from October 2022 and September 2023 seem to indicate the property was intended to be used as a wedding venue, such as adding tags like #weddingvenues to the comment section of posts.

“That would have been early on, before I knew what the ordinances were,” Fairfax said. “I didn’t know what was possible.”

Built in 1927 in the classic French chateau-style of limestone, the 19,000-square-foot residence includes 25 bedrooms.

The former owners had rented the home for five months and hosted a wedding for their son in May 2022, Fairfax said, but she insisted the only other wedding-related event that has happened on her property was an agreement with a wedding photographer to host a photo shoot in exchange for professional photos of the house. Although she was not home to see for herself, she said a member of her staff told her the photographer brought a brigade of people, including models, wedding vendors, tables, flowers and a cake.

One events planner named in some of the posts responded to an inquiry from The Newport Daily News clarified that Bois Doré “is not actually hosting weddings.” Another clarified that she held a photography workshop at the property, but the estate “does not allow weddings.” The others did not respond to requests for comment.

While the Facebook posts could be attributed to this photo shoot, the blog posts and website remain unexplained. Fairfax said she had no knowledge of the website advertising her property as a wedding venue and is currently having her team look into who created it. Some preliminary searches showed the website was created on Jan. 28, four days after the City Council meeting took place, leading Fairfax to be concerned that someone is intentionally setting her up.

“It’s really unfair that I personally, and my property, are being maligned,” Fairfax said.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Bois Dore wedding venue raises concern from Newport City Council