Webstep ASA's (OB:WSTEP) Earnings Dropped -12%, Did Its Industry Show Weakness Too?

Measuring Webstep ASA's (OB:WSTEP) track record of past performance is a useful exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess WSTEP's recent performance announced on 30 September 2019 and weigh these figures against its long-term trend and industry movements.

Despite a decline, did WSTEP underperform the long-term trend and the industry?

WSTEP's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of kr43m has declined by -12% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 9.7%, indicating the rate at which WSTEP is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Webstep has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.5% exceeds the NO IT industry of 7.6%, indicating Webstep has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Webstep’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 19% to 15%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I suggest you continue to research Webstep to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

