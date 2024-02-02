Webster Groves School District discuss teacher buyout

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The Webster Groves School District discussed a potential teacher buyout Thursday.

A special meeting is being held Friday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the impact of the proposal.

The district said the last teacher buyout in 2016 saved the district $400,000.

Woman found dead in suspected domestic homicide in Lemay

According to the board, buyouts will come with specific requirements. Teachers who already planned on retiring would qualify for the buyout.

“Any early retirement proposal would primarily focus on generating cost savings for Webster Groves School District and enhancing our ability to strategically plan for upcoming staffing needs,” a statement from the district said.

The teacher union denied to comment or provide a statement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.