Webster man convicted in fatal Oakdale Drive stabbing

Cathy O'Brien was found in her Oakdale Drive home in Webster.

UPDATE (April. 12, 2023): A Monroe County Court jury on Tuesday convicted a Webster man for the 2019 stabbing death of a Webster woman inside her Oakdale Drive home.

Piero Scala, now 42, was found guilty of second-degree murder, a felony, and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, for the stabbing death of Cathy O'Brien in October 2019, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. O'Brien, 56, was found dead inside her home on Oct. 9, 2019 after a friend called police to check on her.

Police said that the two knew one another for more than a year before she was killed.

“Cathy O’Brien loved life, loved her siblings, and her nieces and nephews,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. “Piero Scala was supposed to be her friend, but brutally killed her, taking her away from her loved ones."

Assistant District Attorney Michael Robertson, who leads special victims unit for the DA's Office, described O'Brien's killing as "violent, senseless, and completely unnecessary.” He prosecuted the case with ADA Kristina Hinkley of domestic violence bureau.

Scala is scheduled to be sentenced by Monroe County Court Judge Stephen Miller on June 26.

ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 13, 2019): A Webster man accused of stabbing a woman to death inside her home last month has been indicted on new charges.

Piero Scala, 39, of Avis Blossom Trail, is now charged with second-degree murder, a felony, and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, in the slaying of Cathy O'Brien on Oct. 7.

Scala was indicted by a Monroe County grand jury and the indictment became public Wednesday, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Scala is accused of stabbing O'Brien to death inside her home at 270 Oakdale Drive in Webster. Her body was found Oct. 9 after a friend called police and asked for officers to check on her.

Court documents allege that Scala entered the one-story home and stabbed O'Brien multiple times sometime between 12:49 and 2:50 a.m.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said at a press conference announcing the arrest that tips offered by community members helped authorities. She said Scala was a person of interest since early in the investigation.

Rieger declined to say how O'Brien and Scala knew one another, just that they were acquaintances who knew one another for more than a year.

Scala was apprehended at his home without incident and was originally arraigned in Webster Town Court. He is being held in the Monroe County Jail without bail.

O'Brien's death came less than three months after another slaying in a nearby neighborhood within Webster. On July 17, Timothy B. Manley Jr., 29, was fatally shot on Hollywood Boulevard. No charges have been filed in connection with his death.

Rieger has said the two homicides are not related. Both homicides occurred in separate neighborhoods off of Bay Road in Webster.

