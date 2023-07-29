Webster man found shot inside vehicle

A 45-year-old Webster man was found shot inside a vehicle at Lake Avenue and Ridge Road on Saturday.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he is currently reported to be in stable condition, according to Rochester police.

Police said the man is believed to have been shot in the area of Owens Street.

No suspects are in custody, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Webster NY man found shot inside vehicle