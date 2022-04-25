Webster's Dictionary Threat; Wildlife Crossing | SoCal In Brief

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.



But before we jump into the Southland's top stories, Golden State residents should know that the state just broke ground on the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl.

The bridge will stretch 200 feet (61 meters) over U.S. 101 to give big cats, coyotes, deer and other wildlife a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains.



It is expected to be completed by early 2025.



From an Orange County man who reportedly made violent threats to Webster's Dictionary over the revised definitions of the words "girl," "woman" and "female" to hundreds of Southland residents that could be eligible for refunds after a settlement accused Sameday Health of giving fake COVID-19 test results to customers — here are some of the stories you missed this weekend.

CA Sameday Customers Could Be Eligible For Refunds For COVID Tests

Swaths of Californians could be eligible for money back on COVID-19 tests after the company was accused of distributing fraudulent results.

OC Man Arrested Amid Threats Made To Webster's Dictionary Over Gender

An OC man was arrested after officials said he made violent threats to the company for the definitions of "girl," "woman" and "female."

RivCo Man Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Banning Man

A convicted felon was found guilty of shooting a 28-year-old man to death in Banning last year.

CA Breaks Ground On Largest Urban Wildlife Crossing

Construction has begun on what is billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals in SoCal.

Woman Survives Off Yogurt For 6 Days In CA Snow: Report

A woman managed to survive for six days in the wilderness by rationing a six pack of yogurt.

Firefighters Quell Major Rubbish Fire Along 10 Freeway

Crews fought a large rubbish and pallet fire burning under an off-ramp to the Santa Monica 10 Freeway.

Man In 'Grave' Condition After Falling In Griffith Park

Authorities assisted a 76-year-old man who reportedly fell off his bicycle in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Murrieta Innovation Center Gets $2.4M Federal Grant

The U.S. Department of Commerce gifted a hefty grant to Murrieta's hub for science and innovation.

CA Woman Rescued After Falling 'Head First' Into Outhouse Toilet

Fire crews came to the aid of a Golden State woman who fell into a vault toilet in Washington after attempting to fish her phone out of it.

Arrest Made In Homicide At Desert Hills Outlet Mall

An 18-year-old Victorville man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at the Desert Hills Premium Outlet Stores.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increase To 104 In San Diego County

The total number of COVID patients in intensive care beds was 17, an increase of four from the previous day.

9 People Injured After Pursuit, Traffic Collision In Encinitas

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of reckless driving that resulted in several injuries.

LA County's COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly

The number of COVID-positive patients in LA County hospitals has increased by nine people to 218, according to the state.

UCLA Survey: LA County Quality Of Life Hits Lowest Level In 7 Years

High prices, homelessness, rising crime and health concerns are taking their toll on the quality of life in Los Angeles County.

Sheriff's Department Searching For Felony Suspect In Vista

A sheriff's helicopter was used to broadcast details of the search to neighborhood residents Sunday afternoon.

Man Fatally Shot In LA's Florence-Firestone Area

Sheriff's deputies are continuing their investigation Saturday of the fatal shooting of a man in an unincorporated area of LA.

Beaumont To Receive New Interim City Manager

Elizabeth Gibbs has served in public administration for 32 years and has previously served as Beaumont's city manager.





















