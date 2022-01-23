WEC Energy Group's (NYSE:WEC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

WEC Energy Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:WEC) dividend will be increasing to US$0.73 on 1st of March. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.8%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

WEC Energy Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last dividend, WEC Energy Group is earning enough to cover the payment, but the it makes up 18,358% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 1.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 70% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

WEC Energy Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$1.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.91. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

We Could See WEC Energy Group's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that WEC Energy Group has grown earnings per share at 7.3% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While WEC Energy Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for WEC Energy Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

