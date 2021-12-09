Wecht testifies fentanyl caused Export man's death in trial of coworker accused of supplying drug

Dec. 9—Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday morning in the trial of an Export man accused of selling the drugs used in the 2018 fatal overdose of a coworker.

Westmoreland County prosecutors contend Kelly Ryan Frank sold the drugs that killed 29-year-old Keith Robert Alexander, who was found dead by his mother on Dec. 14, 2018, in his Export apartment.

Frank, 54, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and two other drug-related offenses.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht testified Wednesday during the trial's second day that Alexander had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death, including heroin, fentanyl, an antidepressant and marijuana.

"Mr. Alexander would not have died from the other drugs in the absence of fentanyl," Wecht testified.

Fentanyl was the primary drug in Alexander's system and accounted for seven times the amount that typically causes death, Wecht told jurors.

Drug paraphernalia, including two empty stamp bags labeled "Mobile 1," were found near Alexander's body.

Pennsylvania state police Trooper James McKenzie testified Frank, who worked as a dishwasher at Atria's in Murrysville where Alexander also was employed, admitted to investigators that he drove to Pitcairn to purchase heroin laced with fentanyl that had same branding as those found with Alexander's body.

Frank said Alexander prepaid for the drugs and that he dropped them off at his home that night, McKenzie testified. Frank became a suspect in the case after a text message that discussed the transaction was found on Alexander's cell phone after his death, according to prosecutors.

Assistant Public Defender James Spriestersbach, during his questioning of McKenzie suggested police ignored at least one other suspect who exchanged a text message with Alexander the night he died. That text referred to marijuana and was ultimately determined to be irrelevant after Frank confessed to buying drugs for Alexander, the trooper testified.

Story continues

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger initially ruled before the trial that text message from the third individual could not be introduced as evidence but reversed that ruling Wednesday after hearing the defense argue for its inclusion.

"We have a faulty investigation by the state police," Spriestersbach said.

District Attorney John Peck argued that text was not relevant.

"He's using it as a Trojan horse. They insist it proves something, but it proves nothing," Peck said.

Frank did not testify during the trial, and the defense presented no witnesses. Jurors could begin deliberations Thursday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .