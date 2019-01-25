How We'd Spec It: The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer Crossover That Blazes Brightest

Still trying to figure out how you feel about Chevrolet's new Blazer crossover? So are we, and we've been looking at the online builder for the new two-row, mid-size SUV to find out more about its different trim levels, powertrains, and configurations. After some consternation, we think we've settled on the ideal 2019 Blazer.
MODEL WE'D PICK:
Blazer RS 3.6L AWD (base price: $44,695)
The sport-oriented RS, with visual tweaks including black trim, a different grille, and nice-looking wheels, seems to accentuate the Blazer's aggressive styling better than the base version and the more luxurious Premier trim. It also comes with the 3.6-liter V-6 upgrade engine rather than the standard 2.5-liter inline-four-which seems a bit weak for this size of vehicle-along with stiffer suspension tuning to back up its visual tweaks. The all-wheel-drive model, for $2900 extra, is a better choice than the front-drive Blazer, as the RS trim includes a different setup with a torque-vectoring rear differential that's said to aid handling.
Other standard features for the Blazer RS include niceties such as a power liftgate, blind-spot monitoring, and GM's newest infotainment setup called Infotainment 3 Plus, which comes with an 8.0-inch screen that has navigation plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
OPTIONS WE'D CHOOSE:
Enhanced Convenience and Driver Confidence II package ($3575)
Kinetic Blue Metallic paint ($395)
Chevrolet bundles most of the Blazer RS's desirable extras into a single package with a long name: Enhanced Convenience and Driver Confidence II. It includes heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable steering column, memory settings for the driver, wireless charging, a rear-camera mirror, a 360-degree camera view, and myriad active-safety features including adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist.
From the Blazer's appealing and admirably diverse color palette, we selected the extra-cost Kinetic Blue Metallic. It's an eye-catching hue that looks worth its $395 cost, although there are plenty of other color options if it's not up your alley.
We would skip the $2495 Sun and Wheels package, which includes 21-inch black wheels and a panoramic sunroof. The larger rolling stock seems like it could negatively affect ride quality, and we like the look of the RS's standard silver and black 20-inch wheels better, anyway. It would also drive the price of our Blazer past $50,000, which is getting into pricey territory for a mainstream crossover.
All in, our ideally spec'ed Blazer RS rings in at $48,665, still on the higher side of its class in cost. That's more than fully loaded versions of the Hyundai Santa Fe or Nissan Murano, a few of the Blazer's key competitors. Stay tuned for our first drive of the new Blazer to see if it's worth it or not.
