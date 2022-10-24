Wedding cake goes flying in car when driver leads police on chase, Virginia cops say

Expensive cake flew at 80 mph when an intoxicated woman left a marriage ceremony with the top tier of the wedding cake, then got into a police chase, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, north of Fredericksburg, and a passing sheriff’s deputy says he was drawn to the scene by “several people standing around a Nissan Maxima.” Fredericksburg is about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

“First Sergeant B.W. Collins ... initially believed there was an accident, when suddenly the Nissan accelerated through the red light,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Collins activated his emergency equipment to stop the Nissan, but the driver continued ... at approximately 70-80 mph.”

The Nissan came to an abrupt halt on the campus of the University of Mary Washington, where deputies ordered the driver and a passenger to get out. However, the driver said she couldn’t get the car to turn off, officials said.

“The car was then shifted into neutral and began rolling toward the patrol car. Finally, the parking brake was applied,” the sheriff’s office said.

It was then that deputies saw wedding cake — everywhere.

“The driver ... had left a wedding and there was a disturbance with another driver at the traffic signal,” officials said.

“(Her) passenger had been holding the top tier of the wedding cake during the brief (police) pursuit. Due to her driving, the cake was thrown all over the passenger and the interior of the car.”

Investigators confirmed the 32-year-old woman had been a wedding guest, but did not explain why she was transporting the top of the cake.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, eluding officers and running the light, the sheriff’s office said.

“She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober,” officials said.

