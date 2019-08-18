This is why millennials may skip your wedding

Devin Hessing, 28, started planning for her cousin Emily Spece’s wedding as soon as the invitation landed in her mailbox.

The cousins are close – they grew up together in Sacramento, California. Hessing, who now lives 40 minutes away in Diamond Springs, even had Spece as a bridesmaid in her own wedding five years ago. She called it part of that “payback factor” that comes with family events and wedding season.

Hessing and husband Chris decided to make the most of the drive to Sacramento, turning what could’ve been a quick turnaround trip into a two-day “date-night weekend.” The clincher? Chris’ parents were visiting from South Carolina and available to babysit their 6-month-old son for free.

But without Chris’ parents to watch their bundle of joy, Hessing and her husband might not have attended – which is the case for another cousin’s wedding they’ve been invited to.

Devon Hessing and her husband made a weekend trip out of her cousin's June wedding. More

Making a choice between everyday essentials and a weekend wedding isn’t uncommon for millennials, as 41% have considered skipping a friend’s big day because they couldn’t afford the expenses, compared to 33% of all Americans according to a 2018 study by NerdWallet.

It may not be easier than owning a car: Electric scooters: Love or hate them? Here's what you need to know

Between showers, bachelorette and bachelor parties and the big day itself, wedding party members spend an average of about $730, according to a 2018 Bankrate study. Not in the wedding? Even guests not involved in the ceremony spend $630 per wedding by the time travel, outfits and hotels are thrown into the mix.

More friends

If you think millennials just need to accept hard financial choices, well, it could be more complicated than that. Many millennials may have more people expecting them to show up on the big day. Social media makes it easier to stay in close contact with friends after high school and college, says Eric Roberge, a financial planner for 30 and 40 year old professionals at Beyond Your Hammock. And, sometimes those friends now live far away.

"Millennials may by more likely to have lots of good friends in far-flung locations," Roberge said. "Which, in turn, could make it more likely that when you're invited to a wedding, you have to travel farther and spend more money."

More debt

Higher student debt during the early working years may also contribute to tighter wallets during wedding season, says Byrke Sestok, the president of Rightirement Wealth Partners in Harrison, New York.

In 2018, 33% of millennials had student loan debt compared to 20% of Generation Xers at comparable ages in 2004, according to a recent Federal Reserve Board study, with the median millennial debt at $18,000.

However, with the median marriage age set at about 29 men and 27 for women according to the 2013-2017 U.S. Census, millennials are more likely to have friends and family getting hitched – which means higher unexpected costs for the generation that’s least likely to afford them.

More generous?

Despite a smaller cash flow, millennials are willing to spend more on wedding gifts, averaging $151 per wedding, compared to $124 for Generation X and $113 for baby boomers. Weston said this is most likely because older generations are attending second or third weddings, where guests may either spend less or be asked not to bring a gift at all.

For Alexandra Nitzschke, a 30-year-old frugal fashion influencer, reining in spending during the wedding season is a priority. She’s a mother of two and the wife of a college campus pastor in Lafayette, Indiana, and their small family gets invited to a flurry of weddings each year, including four this summer.