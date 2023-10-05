Wedding crasher with sticky fingers arrested in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman accused of crashing weddings and leaving with the bride and groom’s money and gifts was arrested at a ceremony Saturday in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department hasn’t released details about what happened but said Sandra Lynn Henson was charged with petit larceny, trespassing, and disturbing the peace.

In Mississippi, petit larceny is defined as stealing property less than $1,000.

The sheriff’s department said the Alcorn County woman had been arrested for the same crimes in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama.

In March of 2021, a Marshall County bride told WREG Henson had ruined her special day by taking the cards, money, and gifts guests brought with them to her wedding.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said they were able to identify Henson after she was caught on camera removing items from the gift tables.

In 2019, Alabama authorities said they had tied Henson to thefts at nine weddings in their state.

The Florence Police Department said Henson was also captured by surveillance cameras walking around one of the reception venues that had been hit.

It’s unclear if Henson was on probation when she was arrested in Pontotoc County.

