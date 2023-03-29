"It's His Wedding Day": A Bride's In-Laws Think She's Ruining The Wedding By Having Her Sister Walk Her Down The Aisle, And I Couldn't Disagree More

Reuters Videos

STORY: Twitter is about to make some big changes to its poll voting methods and 'For You' section.That was the announcement from the social-media company's CEO Elon Musk on Monday (March 27).From April 15, Musk said only verified Twitter accounts would be allowed to vote in polls.Musk claimed it was to address advanced AI bot swarms.In another big move, the Twitter owner said only verified accounts would be eligible to appear in the site's 'For You' recommendations.The 'For You' section displays a stream of tweets from accounts on Twitter.The social media firm did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.Last year, Musk had said Twitter would restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.He took over the site last year in a $44 billion takeover.Ad spending fell sharply soon after.That after Musk released a paid account verification system which led to scammers impersonating corporations.Over the weekend, The Information reported Twitter employees were offered stock grants valuing the company at just under $20 billion.That is less than half of the amount Musk paid to buy the platform, which points to a huge drop in value.