Wedding guests dive into water at marina to try to save man in sunken SUV, CT cops say

A 76-year-old died after wedding guests helped pull him from a sunken SUV at a Connecticut marina, police said.

The man, identified by officials as Steven Mark Wahle, drove the vehicle into the water behind the Saybrook Point Inn Resort and Marina in Old Saybrook just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a news release from the Old Saybrook Police Department.

A group of people attending a “wedding celebration,” including an off-duty police officer from Massachusetts, and inn workers jumped into the water and pulled Wahle out of the SUV, police said.

They were doing CPR when first responders arrived.

Wahle was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said he was the only person in the SUV.

“The Department extends its condolences to Mr. Wahle’s family and friends,” Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael A. Spera said in the news release. “I commend the brave efforts of the citizen responders who risked their own lives, in attempt to save the life of a complete stranger.”

The SUV was pulled from the water and seized by police.

Police said they are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 860-395-3142.

Old Saybrook is about 30 miles east of New Haven.

