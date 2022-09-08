Wedding reception goes horribly wrong when attendees start fighting, Florida cops say

A wedding reception in Florida went horribly wrong over the Labor Day weekend when a brawl among attendees put one man in the hospital, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects in his beating are a father and son, and they remain at large, the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 7 news release.

It happened late Saturday, Sept. 3, at a reception in Lake Helen, 35 miles northeast of Orlando, officials said.

“Deputies were called to the scene in which three men engaged in a fight in the parking lot,” the sheriff’s office reports.

“The victim was struck in the head and face multiple times and kicked even after becoming unresponsive. The two suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived.”

The cause of the fight was not released, but it led to the victim being “severely” beaten and left with serious injuries.

Investigators identified the two suspects as Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford. The pair “have extensive violent criminal histories,” officials said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Volusia sheriff’s office detectives are asking for help finding the men, who are “wanted on charges of aggravated battery.” Anyone who sees them should call 911, officials said.

Investigators did not say why the pair were at the reception or if they knew the victim prior to attending.

Homeowner kills his son after mistaking him for returning burglars, Florida cops say

55-year-old accused of stalking 6-year-old girl in his neighborhood, Florida cops say

Deputy chief of police from Georgia jailed in Florida prostitution sting, sheriff says